ICE director stares down MS-13: 'My gang is bigger'

(DAILY CALLER) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Thomas Homan told The Daily Caller Tuesday that his “gang is bigger” than MS-13 and that he will carry out President Donald Trump’s goal of dismantling the violent criminal organization.

The Trump administration has focused on targeting the transnational street gang, and Trump said at a cabinet meeting on June 12 that MS-13 is being “depleted” and “will be gone pretty soon.”

The gang has its leadership in El Salvador and recruits from the immigrant community in the U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has previously pegged the number of members at 30,000 in El Salvador and 10,000 spread across 40 U.S. states.