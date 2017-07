(London Independent) There have been over 500 earthquakes in Iceland in the last four days, leading experts to believe that a volcanic eruption could be imminent.

A series of 40 small earthquakes occurred just North East of Mount Fagradalsfjall two days ago, with the final one felt in Reykjavik, measuring at almost 4 on the Richter scale.

“It’s quite normal for Reykjanes, there have been a series of quakes there in the past few years,” the Met Office commented.