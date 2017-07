GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.

Officers said they were called to La Parrilla restaurant on Market Point Drive in regards to a newborn in cardiac arrest. Police said the mother, 18-year-old Estela Ruiz-Gomez, gave birth to the baby in the bathroom.

The newborn was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. After an examination, officials said they could find no medical reason for the child’s death but said dirt and gravel were found on the baby’s body.