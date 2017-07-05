Iranians confirm goal is to 'rule worldwide'

Remember all those “Islamophobes” who are constantly fretting that Islam wants to take over the world?

That, in fact, is the religion’s ultimate objective, according to top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, the commanders believe the Islamic revolution in Iran is only the first stage on a path to spreading the rule of Shiite Islam in the Middle East and worldwide.

The “mission of advancing the Islamic Revolution to these heights falls to the IRGC commanders,” MEMRI said.

“The commanders reiterated the argument that the U.S., the leader of the ‘world of arrogance,’ opposes Islam, and thus also Iran, which is, they say, the standard-bearer of the Revolution and its global vision,” MEMRI reported.

The commanders said the U.S. is acting to sabotage the plan to institute Islam worldwide by, in MEMRI words, “infiltrating the circles of decision-makers in Iran in order to impregnate them with Western cultural values and spark internal disputes among the Muslims.”

MEMRI quoted IRGC commander Ali Ja’Fari, who said: “The history of Iran is replete with agreement on the rule of the jurisprudent [velayat ] which has [already] crossed Iran’s borders, and the united Islamic nation is being formed. … We are on the path that leads to the rule of Islam worldwide.”

A few weeks ago, Ja’Fari said the Islamic Revolution “is aimed at creating an infrastructure of the religion of God on earth, and it will wait for no man on its path advancement.”

“All [Iranian] officials must adapt to the accelerated progress of the Revolution,” he said.

“The Islamic Revolution is now in its third stage – that is, [the stage] of assembling the Islamic government, and with God’s help it will pass this stage successfully despite the ups and downs that constantly occur.”

Ja’Fari said that as an IRGC commander “and as one of the commanders during the era of the Sacred Defense [i.e. the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war], I believe that today the young people’s yearning to unconditionally defend the Revolution has expanded greatly relative to the era of the Sacred Defense.”

“Their repeated requests to play a role alongside the defenders of the holy places indicate this.”

