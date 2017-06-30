- Frontpage
- WND TV
- Opinion
- Money
- Diversions
- Superstore
Exclusive: David Rives asks what happens when evolution is taken to its logical conclusion ...more
Exclusive: David Rives asks what happens when evolution is taken to its logical conclusion
Exclusive: David Rives notes influence of skeptics in shaping scientific thought
Exclusive: David Rives notes why many once-Christian universities are now secular
Exclusive: David Rives notes danger in teaching students life has no meaning
Exclusive: David Rives documents subtle undermining of God's word
Exclusive: David Rives notes justification Hitler used to murder millions
Exclusive: David Rives notes peer pressure had much to do with accepting old Earth theories
Exclusive: David Rives notes rise of science fiction came with denial of God's word
Exclusive: David Rives notes some 'big holes' in popular theory
Exclusive: David Rives notes some scientists weren't above using fraud to support Darwinian ideas
Exclusive: David Rives traces 19th-century propaganda pushing theory
Exclusive: David Rives notes 'big leap' necessary to push Creator out of the picture
Exclusive: David Rives explains why Word of God stands forever
Exclusive: David Rives wonders why it took so long for doctors to rediscover the obvious
Exclusive: David Rives asks, what will you discover today between covers of Scripture?
Exclusive: David Rives notes stars don't 'form,' they're 'revealed'
Exclusive: David Rives notes star formation not scientifically explainable without Deity
Exclusive: David Rives notes more geologists are realizing 'present is not key to the past'
Exclusive: David Rives shows how rocks point to global catastrophe that radically changed the earth
Exclusive: David Rives recounts history of what made atheism respectable
Exclusive: David Rives notes difference between 'kind' and 'species'
Exclusive: David Rives notes Darwin was right – partially
Exclusive: David Rives notes how biological stasis occurs despite vastly changing environment
Exclusive: David Rives illustrates blood-clotting 'cascade' as evidence for Creator's hand
Exclusive: David Rives notes long periods of time not needed for preservation to happen
Exclusive: David Rives notes data preclude more than a few thousand years of human existence
Exclusive: David Rives suggests element's presence in 'ancient' rocks is misunderstood
Exclusive: David Rives notes Cambrian explosion casts doubt on entire evolutionary story
Exclusive: David Rives notes God's love of diversity in natural world
Exclusive: David Rives offers testable hypotheses supported by data from Bible-believers
Exclusive: David Rives asks what happens when evolution is taken to its logical conclusion
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes ruler defined new religion with many pagan rituals
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews apostolic minister Shawn Morris
Joel Richardson warns faithful should be preparing for coming kingdom
Exclusive: David Rives notes influence of skeptics in shaping scientific thought
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes nothing in Scripture indicates Ten Commandments have been abrogated
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews evangelist Tommy Combs
Exclusive: David Rives notes why many once-Christian universities are now secular
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against old adage 'When in Rome ...'
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews evangelist Morris Cerullo
Exclusive: David Rives notes danger in teaching students life has no meaning
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against pagan influences in worship
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews restoration minister Eddie James
Exclusive: David Rives documents subtle undermining of God's word
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us God is not a respecter of persons
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews ministers David Herzog, Kathie Walters, Julie Meyer
Exclusive: David Rives notes justification Hitler used to murder millions
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against just talking the talk, rather than walking the walk
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews spiritual adviser, minister Shawn Bolz
Exclusive: David Rives notes peer pressure had much to do with accepting old Earth theories
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us how early pagans saw Christianity as redefining their own gods
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews pastor, writer James Durham
'The fact is the Lord is placing an emphasis once again on the Middle East'
Exclusive: David Rives notes rise of science fiction came with denial of God's word
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes Roman laws are in opposition to what is described in Scripture
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews Hank Kunneman and Richard Roberts
Exclusive: David Rives notes some 'big holes' in popular theory
Exclusive: Sid Roth says healthy living is God's idea
Exclusive: David Rives notes some scientists weren't above using fraud to support Darwinian ideas
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us not everyone will enter Kingdom of Heaven