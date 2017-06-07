Islamist Linda Sarsour calls for 'jihad' against Trump

Linda Sarsour, the Woman’s March organizer and bombastic street-preacher for radical Islam, addressed the 54th annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America last weekend and called on all American Muslims to “stay outraged” and go on jihad against the Trump administration.

Sarsour, on the prime-time stage of the nation’s largest Islamist organization, gave a fiery speech in which she told her audience not to assimilate into American culture.

If they are not constantly in a state of rage against the Trump administration, she said, they are traitors to Allah.

“Why sisters and brothers, why are we so unprepared? Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?” she asked. “I hope that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad.”

The theme of the June 30-July 3 ISNA convention was “Hope and Guidance through the Quran.”

Sarsour has become a rising star in the American Islamist movement. Not only did she help organize the Women’s March, she also spoke at the joint convention of the Islamic Circle of America and Muslim American Association in April. Like ISNA, both ICNA and MAS have ties to the International Muslim Brotherhood, which is the leader of the global Islamic revivalist movement.

Arabic speaker and terrorism expert Philip Haney, who co-authored the recent book “See Something Say Nothing,” said Sarsour’s choice of words are terrifying on their face, but they carry additional layers of meaning to Muslims familiar with the Quran and hadith. When heard from that perspective, her words are even more chilling, Haney said.

First off, the word “prepared” carries much weight among Muslims waging jihad – whether violent or civilization jihad. It’s the same word that is embedded within the logo of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood.

“It makes you ask, what are they preparing for?” Haney said.

Sarsour gave the answer: “jihad.” (See Quran 8:60.)

Sarsour instructed American Muslims that they are not to assimilate into American society or to “attempt to please” anyone but Allah.

“Our number-one and top priority is to protect and defend our community,” she said. “It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority. Our obligation is to our young people and to protect our women in our community. And our top priority even higher than all those other priorities is to please Allah. And only Allah.”

The Islamic obsession with the word “prepare” comes from Quran 8:60, a passage on the spoils of war.

Watch the stunning two-minute clip from Linda Sarsour’s speech to the ISNA Convention Sunday:

Quran 8:60 is the most violent verse in the entire Quran, because it calls for Muslims to prepare to terrify their enemies, Haney said.

“And it is the most violent chapter in the Quran because the whole thing is about plundering and conquering the infidel and taking their land,” he said. “So it is not coincidental that she starts off her speech by challenging her audience with ‘why are we so unprepared?’

The passage from Quran 8:60 that would immediately resonate with every Quaran-literate Muslim upon hearing Sarsour’s use of the word “prepare.” The verse states:

And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.

Sarsour then asked her audience another provocative question.

“Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?”

Chaos is a form of “fitnah,” of which the Quran warns all Muslims.

Fitnah is a type of oppression, persecution or test brought upon by unbelievers. And the Quran gives the foreboding advice that “fitnah is worse than slaughter,” meaning to slaughter is preferable than to be oppressed by the unbelievers.

Sarsour gives her audience the remedy, straight from the Quran, on how to deal with fitnah.

“She says chaos will ensue from this administration. Chaos is a code word for fitnah,” Haney said. “She’s saying this administration is causing fitnah. And fitnah requires jihad.”

The ‘calamity’ of Trump revisited

Sarsour’s ISNA speech is vitally important because it’s a clarion call for average Muslims to be on their guard and ready to take drastic measures against the Trump administration and its supporters.

The exact same message was provided in more lofty verbiage by the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America, or AMJA, just a few weeks after Donald Trump’s election as president. In that document, the AMJA, which serves as the source of fatwa rulings to be followed by nearly all Sunni Muslim mosques in North America, the AMJA said that the election of Trump was a “calamity” for the American Muslim community.

Read WND’s previous coverage of the AMJA Roadmap guidelines for Muslims to resist the “calamity” of Trump.

Sarsour was merely channeling the November 2016 AMJA guidelines for American Muslims to stand firm against the Trump administration, the election of whom it described as a “calamity.”

“There are numerous touch points between her speech and the AMJA road map,” Haney said. “So she answers the question on why they are afraid. ‘You should expect a chaos from this administration. There’s your ‘calamity’ referred to in the road map. This is a mirror image of the road map, which follows the Quranic principle of fitnah and oppression.”

‘Stay perpetually outraged’

Sarsour instructs American Muslims to stay “perpetually outraged.”

“I hope that when we stand up to those that oppress our communities, that Allah excepts from us that as a form of jihad that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad or in the Middle East or the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House,” she said. “We have to stay outraged.

“Do not criticize me when I say that we as a Muslim community in these United States of America have to be perpetually outraged every single day,” she continued. “When I wake up in the morning and I remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged.

“This is not normal, sisters and brothers. Those people sitting in the most powerful seats in the country, is not normal. So do not ever be those citizens that normalize this administration, because when the day comes that something horrific happens to us or to another community, you will be responsible for normalizing this administration.”

That’s when she reminded her audience that their top priority is to please Allah and Allah only – not the U.S. government.

“This ties into the loyalty and enmity doctrine taught by the Quran,” Haney said. “That is the mandate or requirement by Allah to love what is good and hate what is evil, and that’s what she is telling them to do. She’s not telling them to do anything that complies with state or federal law, but she is telling them to comply with pure Quranic doctrine. And when they hear these words, they know very well exactly what she’s saying: Oppose anything opposed to Islam.”

Again, this mirrors the message of the AMJA road map, which laid down the guidelines for American Muslims in the Trump era.

“They said you can be a part of this culture as long as you hate it in your heart,” Haney said. “And in case you were doubting what she meant, she says your number-one obligation as an American Muslim is loyalty to Allah and enmity toward anything that opposes Allah and, therefore, not to assimilate!”