It's over! 'Queen of bubbleheads' just threw Obamacare curveball

Well, it seems that the question of whether to keep Obamacare has been decided for us. The fight appears to be nearly over. Clearly we, who wished a full repeal of the U-ACA (Un-Affordable Care Act) and a return of some semblance of private health care, have lost.

Oh, I know it was an uphill battle and the weasel Republicans were bound to do exactly what they did. We all knew that. No – I’m speaking of the final nail in the repeal coffin – that Kim Kardashian has tweeted in support of both Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.

“Kim Kardashian West – not typically associated with political hot topics – entered the fray Tuesday night, tweeting her support for Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.”

What one has to do with the other is anyone’s guess. When you’re queen of the bubbleheads, I suppose it doesn’t have to make sense. I’m pretty sure that Planned Parenthood predated Obamacare by about 94 years. It was dreamed up by that angel Margaret Sanger on Oct. 16, 1916.

Kardashian tweeted: “#SaveACA & protect care @PPFA – tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP https://t.co/BinovryjIz.”

Save for a few, virtually every Republican signed onto a repeal of Obamacare in years gone by. Despite the caterwauling on the left and in the media (redundant – I know) it was time to step up, do what’s right and lead. But instead, the Repubs have done just what we “cynics” on the right figured they would.

But honestly – how can anyone expect them to stand up to the extreme pressure of political heavyweights like Kim Kardashian? It would be like rejecting Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Still, as much as we political pundits may mock her for her bubbleheadedness – and after reading a few of her recent tweets, I can attest to that – she actually has more clout than all of us put together.

It’s a sad commentary on America today, but it’s a fact, nonetheless. With one tweet, she is able to reach almost three times the number of people Rush Limbaugh reaches in a week. We all can preach of the dangers of Obamacare and the hell that will surely follow until our throats give out, and we will still never reach 55 million followers, which is what Kardashian commands.

And worse yet, she is only in 13th place with 54,353,598 Twitter devotees. Number one is yet another bubblehead – singer Katy Perry, a Hillary Clinton sycophant. She has well over 100 million. Assuming there is little follower crossover (but I’m sure there is), between the two, they can reach virtually half the nation’s population. That’s not at all frightening.

Now some reading this might think that I’m writing with tongue firmly in cheek. You’d be wrong. I’m dead serious. It is frightening when someone so ill-informed and utterly insulated from the real world can just tweet this out.

People, particularly those on the left, are quick to mock President Trump for his incessant tweeting. He may be too quick on the draw for some (me included), but at least he has a clue.

I’m certain that no thought goes into disseminations like this. To Kardashian, they are all just buzz words that mean nothing. But it’s a popular and cutting-edge topic, and I’m sure it makes her feel like she contributed.

Yet she doesn’t have to be concerned with the ramifications of her silly tweets. She and her ilk never have to concern themselves with rising premiums, skyrocketing deductibles and availability of care. She hasn’t and never will have any skin in this game. Even when we do eventually descend into the sewer of single payer, Kim Kardashian will still be insulated.

In my opinion, Kardashian should stick to what she knows (not sure what that is), and leave the life-changing decisions to experts like John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

Now that was tongue in cheek.