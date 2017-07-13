Jimmy Carter collapses at building project

(CBC) – Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter received medical attention for dehydration while in Winnipeg on Thursday, where he is helping build a Habitat for Humanity home.

A Habitat volunteer told CBC News he saw Carter, 92, collapse.

Firefighters and paramedics were seen scrambling, and an ambulance was brought to the area. It left the site, followed by Carter’s motorcade, which is now parked outside the emergency doors at St. Boniface Hospital.

A spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity told media that Carter was taken to hospital as a precaution but has since told the organizers he is feeling fine.