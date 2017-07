(FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM) — AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court has suspended a Houston judge amid allegations she sexted while on the bench and used illegal drugs.

Harris County Justice of the Peace Hilary Green was suspended Friday without pay at the request of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Records show Green, in response to the commission, acknowledged illegally obtaining prescription drugs, plus used marijuana. Green’s response also indicated she engaged in sexually explicit and drug-related texts with a bailiff.