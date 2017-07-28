Keith Ellison likens Trump to King George III

(Washington Times) Rep. Keith Ellison says President Donald Trump has a lot in common with the man who helped spark the Revolutionary War: King George III.

NPR’s Rachel Martin invited the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee on air Thursday to discuss Mr. Trump’s skill for using Twitter to go “directly to the American people.” The Minnesota congressman weighed in while alluding to an era in which the Stamp Act, the Boston Massacre, and the Boston Tea Party preceded a bloody war for independence.

“I see [Twitter] in general as a good thing to foster communication from the government, but I think it can be used in a very bad way because what he’s doing through his Twitter account and in other ways is circumventing the whole system to intimidate people, to pack courts, to intimidate the press, all so that he can just run everything himself,” Mr. Ellison said, The Washington Free Beacon reported.