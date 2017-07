(THE WRAP) — His name is Kiiiiiiiiiiiid — err, Senator Rock?

Musician Kid Rock said Wednesday that he plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2018 in his home state of Michigan. The bid was first launched as a website, kidrockforsenate.com, which the singer just validated and shared on Twitter. He also tweeted, “I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

Rock, whose birth name is Robert Ritchie, has been suggested as a possible Republican candidate to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who was first elected in 2000.