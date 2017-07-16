Kid Rock will grab safe Dem Senate seat

Democrats are in a panic.

Their hopes of gaining seats in the midterms are looking more grim every day.

Kid Rock has announced his intent to run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, and Democrats are nervously laughing, hoping against hope that it is just a joke or PR stunt.

They took Michigan for granted in the presidential campaign and then out of nowhere came an unfiltered, irreverent, non-politician, TV star billionaire, and they lost.

They presumed they would keep the Senate seat now held by three-term incumbent, well-indoctrinated Debbie Stabenow. She has paid her dues to the sociali … ahem, Democratic Party. Then out of nowhere comes the unfiltered, irreverent, non-politician, rock star millionaire, and panic has found a comfortable home in the party.

Kid Rock doesn’t need money from the establishment or lobbyists, and he connects with Joe Sixpack just like President Trump. Standing next to their perfectly stuffy politician, he will highlight everything the Rust Belt resents about the D.C. elite without even trying.

This isn’t our first rodeo, and we can predict how this will go.

When Kid Rock makes it official, expect the media and Democrats to call him a fool. Then expect him to rise in the polls. They will try to exploit everything from his divorces, to his taxes, to his race. Then expect a dozen women to come forward accusing him of sexual assault. Expect daily attacks on him just as there were on President Trump during the campaign. Expect them to stop on election day when he wins.

Expect the media to be baffled yet again when a straight talker takes out a seasoned politician.

Kid Rock was an outspoken Trump supporter, and he continues to point out the absurdity of the left.

They try so hard to paint people into boxes, but the American people have had it. They are immune to the lies of a party that believes we can’t stop ISIS but we can stop the climate from changing. They are sick of a party that screams about black lives mattering when blue lives and baby lives are conveniently expendable for their political purposes. America is in love with authenticity, so when a candidate comes forward who is comfortable in his own skin, who calls it like he sees it, the left self destructs and America votes!

This is as simple as predicting Alabama will win another national championship.

Kid Rock will just do what he does best and rock his way right into the Senate.

In a press release on his website, he writes, “Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine. … It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101!”

In the same post, He also fired back at Stabenow for tweeting, “I know we both share a love of music. I concede he’s better at playing guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan.”

But Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Richey, was having none of it.

“Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am, so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for taxpaying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bulls—t!”

Since Kid Rock has his own money, lobbyists can’t corrupt him, and that means he can truly represent the people of Michigan. Hardworking Americans understand that. They have seen the president they elected stay the course and keep his promises to them, despite constant obstruction from the left. They know what they’re buying, and they won’t be fooled.

They also see a Democratic Party dying in its own cesspool. Instead of taking any responsibility for the massive losses – more than 1,000 seats nationwide lost under Obama, and five special elections just since November – Americans see an unrepentant, obstructionist, petulant party that uses division and victimhood for votes. They aren’t impressed, and they resent the lack of introspection.

The people of Michigan will turn off the fake news onslaught of predictable, divisive, desperate attacks on Kid Rock. They will sit back and pop a cold one and grill and chill all summer long while the talking heads whine, bloviate and cry. Money will pour in from all over the country when Kid Rock announces, and he will win the U.S. Senate seat.

The Democrats still won’t understand why they are losing. The Republican elite still won’t understand that they aren’t in control any more. And conservatives still won’t be tired of winning.

