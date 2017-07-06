Lady soldiers ordered to 'accept' naked men in their showers

(Christian Post) U.S. Army is instructing its female soldiers to “accept” having men in their showers and changing areas who are “transitioning” but still have their male genitalia, according to training documents that have been released.

As previously reported, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last week that a July 1 Obama-era deadline for the branches of the armed services to begin allowing openly transgender individuals to enlist had been delayed an additional six months. However, the move by Mattis, which came at the request of military leaders, doesn’t completely halt the transgender military policy enacted by former Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter last June.