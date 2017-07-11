Law prof proposes 'white middle-class studies'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A George Washington University Law School professor thinks colleges should offer “white middle-class studies” or “blue collar studies” in the age of President Trump.

According to The Daily Caller, John Banzhaf was scheduled to present his plan for the new academic field at the Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities being held in London this week.

The courses are loosely modeled on the progressive identity-focused studies that examine the experiences of minority groups in the U.S., which Banzhaf argues is necessary because most scholars have little or no understanding of the perspectives that drove people to vote for Donald Trump.