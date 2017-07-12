Lawmaker makes physical threat against 'pu--y' Trump

A Democratic state lawmaker in Maine appears to have threatened President Trump in a Facebook post – calling the president a “p—y’ and saying he plans to make Trump a “half term president.”

“Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p—y,” wrote Rep. Scott Hamann Tuesday evening.

Hamann, who represents a South Portland district, blasted a Trump supporter in his now-deleted Facebook tirade in which he called the president “anti-American” and an “admitted rapist” who was “installed by the Russians.”

In his vicious attack on the Trump supporter and the president, Hamann wrote (warning: explicit content):

I just can’t deal with you ignorant people anymore. Trump was installed by the Russians, because they wanted to undermine American democracy and embarrass our country. Mission accomplished. Trump is a joke, and anyone who doesn’t have their head up their ass understands that. The way he talks about and to women, that alone disqualifies him from leading anything. He’s an admitted rapist. He inserts his fingers into women against their consent. Would you be okay with leaving him alone in a room with your wife? He’s anti-American, criticizing war hero John McCain. Has no understanding of foreign policy or military strategy. He’s an out of the closet racist. He’s a liar – literally everything he says is to reframe reality to fit his narrative. Conversely, President Obama ran quite possibly the classiest 2 term presidency in US history, no scandals, successful commander in chief, zero rape victims, and he improved the economy month after month in terms of unemployment, GDP, and stock market. And he did all of that despite opposition from the racist Republicans who would not let a black president succeed. They even oppose funding for anti-terrorism efforts and services for veterans, which Democrats had to fight to get funded. Unpatriotic pr–ks. Republicans allowed nothing through, so Obama’s only opportunity to improve the country was the beginning of his first term. yet he still managed to bring down the uninsured rate, prevent people from dying or going bankrupt just because they got sick, ended wars, restored American dignity after our finger painting president, killed foreign adversaries (instead of giving them a reach around the G20) … and he did it all with the class that the Trump crime family knows nothing about. Don’t like the truth? Can’t handle the facts unless they come from Breitbart or Anonymous or your drunk uncle? Well then f–k you, snowflake. You’re a f—ing p—y. And you people are destroying America. Some of us are educated and actually follow current events. 100% of intelligent Americans agree that Trump is a complete loser. But go back to clinging to your guns because you’re afraid. P—y. See, it’s not only Trump supporters who can talk like complete assh–es. As long as that’s what’s coming out of that side, then I’ll match you dumb f—s word for word. Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p—y.

One Facebook user responded to the post, asking, “Scott Hamann you plan to kill the President?”

On Wednesday, Hamann said he regrets his Facebook rant, calling it “aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate.” He claims he was attempting to make a point about political discourse.

“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” Hamann said, according to Washington’s KNDU-TV 25. “While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language. This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values and while misguided, it was intended to make a visceral point about the devolving political discourse in America.”

But Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas said Haman made an implied death threat against President Trump, KNDU reported. She called on Maine’s House speaker to “do something” about the “unhinged and dangerous” post.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the level of revulsion I feel after reading Representative Scott Hamann’s recent tirade that has come to light,” Demi Kouzounas said in a statement, according to the Daily Caller.

“Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this tirade is an implied death threat against our president when Rep. Hamann states, ‘As long as that’s what’s coming out of that side, then I’ll match you dumb f–ks word for word. Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p—y,'” she said.

The Secret Service has been made aware of the post, Fox News reports. Officials wouldn’t provide comment on the case, “citing an investigation into the matter.”

