Let's compare Communism and Democracy, shall we?

“Freedom is not free” is the inscription on the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Korean War started June 25, 1950. Communist North Korea invaded South Korea, killing thousands. Outnumbered South Korean and American troops, as part of a U.N. police action, fought courageously against the Communist Chinese and North Korean troops, who were supplied with arms and MIG fighters from the Soviet Union.

Five-star General Douglas MacArthur was Supreme U.N. Commander, leading the United Nations Command from 1950 to 1951. MacArthur made a daring landing of troops at Inchon, deep behind North Korean lines, and recaptured the city of Seoul.

With temperatures sometimes forty degrees below zero, and Washington politicians limiting the use of air power against the Communists, there were nearly 140,000 American casualties:

in the defense of the Pusan Perimeter and Taego

in the landing at Inchon and the freeing of Seoul

in the capture of Pyongyang

in the Yalu River where nearly a million Communist Chinese soldiers invaded

in the Battles of Changjin Reservoir, Old Baldy, White Horse Mountain, Heartbreak Ridge, Pork Chop Hill, T-Bone Hill, and Siberia Hill

Harry S. Truman compared Communism and Democracy in his inaugural address, Jan. 20, 1949: “We believe that all men are created equal because they are created in the image of God. From this faith we will not be moved. … Communism is based on the belief that man is so weak and inadequate that he is unable to govern himself, and therefore requires the rule of strong masters. Democracy is based on the conviction that man has the moral and intellectual capacity, as well as the inalienable right, to govern himself with reason and justice. Communism subjects the individual to arrest without lawful cause, punishment without trial, and forced labor as a chattel of the state. It decrees what information he shall receive, what art he shall produce, what leaders he shall follow, and what thoughts he shall think. Democracy maintains that government is established for the benefit of the individual, and is charged with the responsibility of protecting the rights of the individual and his freedom. …”

Truman continued: “These differences between Communism and Democracy do not concern the United States alone. People everywhere are coming to realize that what is involved is material well-being, human dignity, and the right to believe in and worship God.”

The Communist Manifesto was written by Karl Marx in 1848. Marx had attended the University of Berlin, where he became involved with a radical anti-religious group, the Young Hegelians. After being refused a university post because of his extreme views, Karl Marx began publishing a paper in 1842, which was banned in Germany.

He fled to Paris, then Brussels, and finally to London. Marx founded the International Workingmen’s Association and the Social Democrat Labor Party. Marx’s philosophy influenced Adolph Hitler in starting the Nazi Party, and Vladimir Lenin, in starting the Communist Party.

Karl Marx stated:

“The theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.”

“Take away the heritage of a people and they are easily destroyed.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt explained in his address to the Delegates of the American Youth Congress, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 1940, that communism is effectively dictatorship: “I disliked the regimentation under Communism. I abhorred the indiscriminate killings of thousands of innocent victims. I heartily deprecated the banishment of religion. … I, with many of you, hoped that Russia would work out its own problems, and that its government would eventually become a peace-loving, popular government. … That hope is today … shattered. … The Soviet Union, as everybody who has the courage to face the fact knows, is run by a dictatorship as absolute as any other dictatorship in the world.”

Winston S. Churchill gave an address at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, March 5, 1946, in which he introduced the phrase “Iron Curtain” to describe the Cold War between Western powers and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Churchill stated: “The United States stands at this time at the pinnacle of world power. It is a solemn moment for the American Democracy. For with primacy in power is also joined an awe-inspiring accountability to the future. … To … fritter it away will bring upon us all the long reproaches of the after-time. … Except in the British Commonwealth and in the United States where Communism is in its infancy, the Communist parties or fifth columns constitute a growing challenge and peril to Christian civilization. … Last time I saw it all coming and cried aloud to my own fellow-countrymen and to the world, but no one paid any attention.”

Roger Baldwin was one of the founders of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a 501(c)3 tax-exempt Foundation. In 1935, Roger Baldwin wrote in the Harvard reunion book on the 30th reunion of his class of 1905: “I am for socialism, disarmament, and ultimately, for abolishing the state itself as an instrument of violence and compulsion. I seek social ownership of property, the abolition of the propertied class, and sole control of those who produce wealth. Communism is the goal.”

Roger Baldwin twice visited the Soviet Union, embraced Vietnamese Communist dictator Ho Chi Minh, and wrote a book, “Liberty Under the Soviets” (1927), in which he stated: “I joined. I don’t regret being a part of the Communist tactic, which increased the effectiveness of a good cause. I knew what I was doing. I was not an innocent liberal. I wanted what the Communists wanted.”

In 1948, the California Senate Fact Finding Committee on Un-American Activities stated in its report, page 107: “The ACLU may be definitely classified as a Communist front or transmission belt organization. … At least 90 percent of its efforts are on behalf of Communists who come in conflict with the law.”

Dwight Eisenhower was quoted in Time magazine, Oct. 13, 1952: “The Bill of Rights contains no grant of privilege for a group of people to destroy the Bill of Rights. A group – like the Communist conspiracy – dedicated to the ultimate destruction of all civil liberties, cannot be allowed to claim civil liberties as its privileged sanctuary from which to carry on subversion of the Government.”

In 1950, members of the Communist Party USA formed the Mattachine Society, the nation’s first homosexual rights organizations, which lobbied to repeal sodomy laws.

Dwight Eisenhower stated Feb. 25, 1953: “Almost 100 percent of Americans would like to stamp out all traces of Communism in our country. … I went to Columbia University as its president and I insisted on one thing. … If we had a known Communist in our faculty and he could not be discharged … I was automatically discharged. I personally would not be a party to an organization where there was a known card-carrying Communist in such a responsible position as teaching our young.”

President Harry S. Truman spoke at the laying of the cornerstone of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington, D.C., April 3, 1951: “Without a firm moral foundation, freedom degenerates quickly into selfishness and license. Unless men exercise their freedom in a just and honest way, within moral restraints, a free society can degenerate into anarchy. Then there will be freedom only for the rapacious and those who are stronger and more unscrupulous than the rank and file of the people. … The international Communist movement is based on a fierce and terrible fanaticism. It denies the existence of God and, wherever it can, it stamps out the worship of God. Our religious faith gives us the answer to the false beliefs of Communism. Our faith shows us the way to create a society where man can find his greatest happiness under God. Surely, we can follow that faith with the same devotion and determination the Communists give to their godless creed. …

“Every day our newspapers tell us about the fighting in Korea. Our men there are making heroic sacrifices. They are fighting and suffering in an effort to prevent the tide of aggression from sweeping across the world. … Our young men are offering their lives for us in the hills of Korea – and yet too many of us are chiefly concerned over whether or not we can buy a television set next week. … This is a failure to understand the moral principles upon which our Nation is founded.”

In “Lessons of History” (NY: Simon and Schuster, 1968), Will and Ariel Durant wrote: “The greatest question of our time is not Communism versus individualism, not even East versus West; it is whether man can live without God.”

Conrad Hilton, founder of the hotel chain, stated in a prayer breakfast at the Mayflower Hotel, following addresses by Congressmen, Senators, and Vice President Nixon: “It took a war to put prayer at the center of the lives of our fighting men. It took a war, and the frightening evil of Communism, to show the world that this whole business of prayer is not a sissy, a counterfeit thing that man can do or not as he wishes. Prayer … is a part of man’s personality, without which he limps. … Men grope in darkness unless they believe that God, in His kindness, is willing to lift the shadows if we ask Him in prayer.”

Truman stated while lighting the National Christmas Tree, Dec. 24, 1952: “Shepherds, in a field, heard angels singing: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’ … We turn to the old, old story of how ‘God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. …'”

Truman continued: “Tonight, our hearts turn first of all to our brave men and women in Korea. They are fighting and suffering and even dying that we may preserve the chance of peace in the world. … And as we go about our business of trying to achieve peace in the world, let us remember always to try to act and live in the spirit of the Prince of Peace. He bore in His heart no hate and no malice – nothing but love for all mankind. We should try as nearly as we can to follow His example. We believe that all men are truly the children of God. … As we pray for our loved ones far from home – as we pray for our men and women in Korea, and all our service men and women wherever they are – let us also pray for our enemies. Let us pray that the spirit of God shall enter their lives and prevail in their lands. …”

Truman concluded: “Through Jesus Christ the world will yet be a better and fairer place.”

General Douglas MacArthur warned in a speech to the Salvation Army, Dec. 12, 1951, stating: “History fails to record a single precedent in which nations subject to moral decay have not passed into political and economic decline. There has been either a spiritual awakening to overcome the moral lapse, or a progressive deterioration leading to ultimate national disaster.”

Dwight Eisenhower was quoted in the Religious Herald, Virginia, Jan. 25, 1952: “What is our battle against Communism if it is not a fight between anti-God and a belief in the Almighty? … Communists … have to eliminate God from their system. When God comes, Communism has to go.”

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!

At the College of William and Mary, May 15, 1953, Dwight Eisenhower stated: “It is necessary that we earnestly seek out and uproot any traces of Communism.”

First Lady Mamie Geneva Doud Eisenhower stated in a conversation at the Doud home regarding their son John Sheldon Doud Eisenhower, who was serving in Korea: “He has a mission to fulfill and God will see to it that nothing will happen to him till he fulfills it.”

Eisenhower addressed Congress, Feb. 2, 1953: “The calculated pressures of aggressive Communism have forced us … to live in a world of turmoil. … No single country, even one so powerful as ours, can alone defend the liberty of all nations threatened by Communist aggression from without and subversion within. … I must make special mention of the war in Korea. This war is, for Americans, the most painful phase of Communist aggression throughout the world.”

Fighting in Korea was halted July 27, 1953, with the signing of an armistice at Panmunjom.

On Dec. 24, 1953, Dwight Eisenhower stated at the lighting of the national Christmas tree: “The world still stands divided in two antagonistic parts. Prayer places freedom and communism in opposition one to the other. The Communist can find no reserve of strength in prayer because his doctrine of materialism and statism denies the dignity of man and consequently the existence of God. But in America … religious faith is the foundation of free government, so is prayer an indispensable part of that faith. … The founders of this, our country, came first to these shores in search of freedom … to live … beyond the yoke of tyranny.”

Brought to you by AmericanMinute.com.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!