Life of Cold War 'Missileman' revealed

In 1989, Wallace Clauson flew from Seattle to Philadelphia to help his son, John, build a fence around the house near Princeton, New Jersey.

That was the reason he gave John, anyway. As it turned out, Wallace was about to make a stunning admission that would turn his son’s world upside down.

After John picked his father up from the airport, they drove north on Interstate 95 through Philadelphia. As they passed the Broad Street exit, Wallace launched into a story about a YMCA, located just down Broad Street, where 10 men once sat in the basement and decided which nuclear weapons the United States would use. These 10 men had designed the weaponry system America used during the Cold War.

Then Wallace dropped a bombshell: he was one of those 10 men.

“I just about drove off the highway,” John Clauson recalled during a recent appearance on The Hagmann & Hagmann Report. “That was the first inkling he had ever given me that he was something different than what I thought he was.”

John had always thought his father was an IBM computer salesman. However, that was just a cover Wallace had used for more than 40 years. His real job was with IBM’s covert Federal Systems Group, where he took his orders from the Defense Department.

He was one of the genius mathematicians behind the most important developments in Cold War-era military technology. It was his job to ensure America’s arsenal of nuclear missiles hit their targets if they were ever fired.

As cohost Douglas Hagmann put it: “To the world he was an IBM salesman, to his family he was a loving father, a husband, a great provider, but to the United States government, to his country, he was a top-secret weapon.”

Over the next three days, Wallace finally told his son the story he had kept hidden all his life. He knew he didn’t have much time; he would die of cancer only 19 months later. However, John sat on his father’s story for 15 years. He had three kids of his own – they were ages nine, seven and five at the time of Wallace’s death. He held a management position with a medical device manufacturer, which required him to commute from New Jersey to Michigan or Ohio on a regular basis. He didn’t feel he had the time to research his dad’s secret life.

But years later, when his kids had moved out and he had taken himself off the corporate ladder, John vowed to do everything in his power to discover his father’s life. He now tells that story in his brand new book “Missileman: The Secret Life of Cold War Engineer Wallace Clauson.”

It seemed clear to him that his father wanted him to tell his story.

“He left me a stack of 90 business cards that were attached to the bottom of his workbench,” John said. “And every card – we’ve had them reviewed by top physicists down in the L.A. area – every one of the cards [was] from a subcontractor for the Cold War…. Since I had those cards, it was like him telling me, ‘You’re never going to forget what I told you.’ And that kind of drove me to research all those cards and piece it together.”

The things John learned from and about his dad were incredible. His father’s two closest mentors were Albert Einstein and John von Neumann, one of the greatest mathematicians of the 20th century. In fact, von Neumann and Wallace ended up designing the IBM 701 computer together.

John learned why World War II, from the U.S.’ perspective, was all about building the atomic bomb. He learned that the U.S. came dangerously close to nuclear war in 1983 during the Able Archer exercise with NATO. He learned why his father hurriedly moved the family to Switzerland in 1970 in the midst of one particularly tense standoff with the Soviet Union in the Middle East. He learned the house his family had lived in while in Switzerland had a secret tunnel hidden behind a metal door in the basement that led to an underground meeting room.

John discovered why his dad always parked his car in the driveway instead of the garage – it always had to be watched to ensure the family’s safety. What’s more, John found out why Wallace always backed his car into the driveway – he wanted to ensure a quick getaway if necessary.

Wallace had always told John his car didn’t have a radio because he didn’t like the way they were designed. But years later, he admitted he removed his car’s radio so an enemy couldn’t bug it and track him.

The story of how Wallace became a government mathematician is incredible in itself. He was involved in a horrible auto accident at the age of 11; his family expected him to die. But Wallace didn’t die. On the contrary, he emerged from the accident as a theoretical savant – a beneficiary of the rare condition known as acquired savant syndrome.

By the time Wallace was a high school senior in rural Iowa, he was correcting astrophysics textbooks. One textbook publisher mentioned his name to the National Academy of Sciences when NAS was scouring the country looking for intelligent people to recruit as government scientists. The NAS came out to give Wallace a test; the young man thought it was a college admittance exam.

“He looked at the question,” John recounted. “The two gentleman went to the restroom to excuse themselves and came back, like, 90 seconds later. My dad had not only corrected it, but he rewrote the question. He goes, ‘This is too bulky, you shouldn’t write it that way.’ And he took off, because he had to get permission to leave basketball practice.”

Thus did Wallace Clauson get recruited to the National Defense Research Committee right out of high school.

In his research thus far, John has focused on the years 1939 to 1989. He told the Hagmanns he would like to teach in the future, so he plans to do more in-depth research on the Cold War on a decade-by-decade basis.

“Will I do more research on this? Absolutely,” he declared. “Because one thing I found out – digging deep, I can be pretty persistent in connecting the dots.”

