Man, 26, charged with raping family friends' 1-year-old baby

(London Independent) A Missouri man has been charged with statutory sodomy of a one-year-old, but not before he received a beating from the infant’s father.

Jayson Newlun, a 26-year-old family friend who was babysitting for friends, was caught inappropriately touching the child while pleasuring himself after being left alone with the baby for just 10 to 15 minutes, according to local media.

Court documents show that the mother and father had left Mr Newlun alone with their daughter while they went to the store. After realising that they had forgotten their WIC folder — which contains vouchers to assist low income families pay for food for children — they returned home.