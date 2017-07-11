Man bleeds on dance floor from pummeling due to Trump hat

WASHINGTON – A Hispanic man was assaulted in a New York City bar for wearing a “Make America Great Again” Trump hat on a dance floor.

Activist Jovi Val was at Mehanata bar in Manhattan after attending a pro-Trump event Friday night.

While he was on the dance floor, Val’s “Make America Great Again” hat fell on the floor. Before he could pick it up, bar patron Emma Rodriguez allegedly stomped on it, prompting Val to ask her to stop. According to Rebel Media, Val also “‘gently’ placed his hand on her shoulder to move her away.”

Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Leo Heinart, then allegedly hit Val from behind with a beer bottle. Both Rodriguez and Heinart continued to hit Val as he lay bleeding on the dance floor, witnesses said.

Rodriguez and Heinert were both arrested and charged with felony assault.

In March, Philadelphian Greg Piatek allegedly was thrown out of The Happiest Hour on West 10th Street in New York by the bar’s owner after complaining of harassment by two bartenders.

Allegedly, one refused to serve him a drink, and the other chided him for supporting the president.

“Anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here. And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you!” bar owner Jon Neidich reportedly told Piatek.

WND reported last month a list of 20 incidents in which violence was threatened or carried out in the wake of the collapse of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Even during the campaign, Trump supporters were beaten. They continue to face violence at “resist” protests around the country.

The violence reached new heights when Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and several congressional aides were shot during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, as they prepared to participate in a charity game.

Among the incidents:

In the latest attack, Jovi Val does not have medical insurance or a lawyer. Supporters said he is going to need extensive medical care and possibly plastic surgery for the damage done to his face by the shattered bottle. A wesearchr.com page has been started to help him raise enough money to pay for his medical and legal expenses. You can donate by clicking here.

In other attacks that make up the wave of violence by leftists, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., says that one of his staffers was knocked unconscious during a protest at his Huntington Beach, California, office.

And conservative pollster Frank Luntz saw firsthand the hate that spewed from anti-Trump protesters when he became the target of their attacks.

Happy Days star Scott Baio reported the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to the sheriff over claims she attacked him during an elementary school function in California.

Baio, a Trump supporter, said Nancy Mack accosted him at an event in Thousand Oaks, California.

Shortly after the election, anti-Trump protesters took to the streets across the nation for three nights in a row in demonstrations that turned violent in many instances.

In Portland, Oregon, what began as a peaceful protest of more than 4,000 people, quickly turned violent as “anarchists” threw objects at officers, vandalized local businesses and damaged cars, police told CNN.

One person who clearly opposes the Trump presidency is the black high school student in California who was captured on video brutally beating a female classmate for declaring on Instagram her support for the then-president-elect, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Jade Armenio, a sophomore at Woodside High School, told the Mercury News the girl hit her, threw her to the ground and pulled at her earrings and hair, leaving her with a bloody nose, scratches and bruises.

And in Chicago, a video showed a mob of young black men beating and dragging through the streets a white man who voted for Trump.