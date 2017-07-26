Man gets prison for killing girlfriend's pet fish

(BRISTOL PRESS) — BRISTOL, Connecticut – A New Britain man has been sentenced to 120 days in prison after killing a pet fish during a domestic dispute in Bristol.

Juan Vega, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree breach of peace during a hearing Tuesday in Bristol Superior Court. In exchange for the plea, which was part of a deal offered by a state prosecutor, one count of cruelty to animals was dropped.

Vega’s sentence included serving 120 days in prison and no probation. Ronald Dearstyne, the prosecutor, said Vega’s parole being violated as a result of the arrest weighed into the sentence he offered.