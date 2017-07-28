Man kills 1, injures 5 in supermarket knife attack shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

A 26-year-old Middle Eastern man wielding a machete killed a woman and wounded five other shoppers in a crowded supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Friday.

The jihadist was reported by multiple witnesses to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” before running into the Edeka shop where he stabbed one person and slashed four others, then tried to run away.

But two men who were walking by the store chased after him and wrestled him to the ground, then called the police, who later arrested him.

One officer said there was “no valid information on the motive of the attacker” who police still had not identified several hours afterward. All they would say is that a 26-year-old man born in the United Arab Emirates had been arrested and was in custody and they believe he acted alone.

“What does it say when they won’t release his name?” asked Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis at the conservative Center for Security Policy in Washington.

“My guess is that they know perfectly well what the motive was.”

A 50-year-old woman died at the scene, police said.

One of the four injured was said to be in serious condition.

Four men suffered puncture wounds, while another was injured trying to wrestle the suspect to the ground before police arrived.

“‘We have no clear information as to the motive or the number of wounded,” Hamburg police said in a tweet.

This is a response typical of a country, in this case Germany, which “is in full denial regarding the jihad threat,” wrote Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch, “as is most of the free world.”

Eye witness to attack on supermarket in Barmbek, Hamburg. Says man stabbed 3 then shouted Allah Akbar. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1UdpjUKZQO — Larry Hagler (@IanBennett23) July 28, 2017

A female witness, who said she was afraid of dying, also described the attacker as running out of the shop with his hands in the air while yelling “Allahu Akbar,” leaving several wounded lying in pools of their own blood.

“The man suddenly struck out [with his knife] on customers, there was one dead and several injured,” another witness told Bild.

A major manhunt was executed and 30 minutes later, photos emerged of a suspect in the back of a police car with a blood-soaked bag over his head, according to Bild.

He reportedly suffered minor injuries as he was being held by bystanders.

“This is the new normal in post-hijrah Europe,” wrote anti-Shariah activist/author Pamela Geller on her website, PamelaGeller.com. “And thanks to Chancellor Merkel, more are coming. It’s war, brothers and sisters. Pretend all you like. It’s war.”

She said the predictable response from the German government and media in the aftermath of the attack will be to side with the Islamists against their own people.

“Brace yourself for ‘fear of backlash,’ bogus warnings of increasing ‘islamophobia,’ and the requisite visit of party leaders to a mosque in full Muslim garb,” Geller said.

The incident happened in a branch of Edeka, Germany’s largest grocery chain, in the Barmbek region on the city’s north side.

Bild published a photo on Twitter of the attacker in the back of the police car.

Germany has been on high alert about the threat of a jihadist attack, especially since last December’s truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people.

The Islamic State, or ISIS, claimed responsibility for the carnage in which a Tunisian Muslim asylum seeker, Anis Amri, 24, plowed a stolen truck through a crowd.

It was Germany’s deadliest attack by an Islamic terrorist, but not the first.

In 2016, ISIS also claimed a suicide bomb attack in the southern city of Ansbach which wounded 15 victims, and a 17-year-old Afghan migrant’s axe rampage on a train in Bavaria injured five, before the Afghan was shot and killed by police.

German women in Cologne and Hamburg were also the targets of mass rapes, groping and molestations on New Year’s Eve 2015, when more than 1,000 reports of such attacks were made in which more than 90 percent of the suspects were migrants.

Public fears about more violence have grown amid Germany’s mass influx of refugees and migrants, mostly from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as Somalia, Sudan and various other African countries.

More than 1.3 million migrants have arrived in Germany since Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders in 2015.

But Merkel’s government has made sure that nobody in the media or the public connects the crime and terrorism waves to Islam. Anyone who does that is likely to get a visit from the German police and hauled off to jail for violating the state’s strict hate-speech law.

Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates there are about 10,000 radical Islamists in the country, including 1,600 who are considered potentially violent.