(South Bend Tribune) Michael Jarvis, 48, of Mishawaka, fatally shot Dr. Todd Graham on Wednesday after the doctor refused to prescribe opioid pain medication to Jarvis’ wife, according to police.

Jarvis’ wife, Petra, was a new patient of Graham and had an appointment on Wednesday, officials said. The doctor at the appointment informed Jarvis and his wife that, even though she suffered from pain, he would not prescribe the opioid.

“He did what we ask our doctors to do,” St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said at a news conference. “Don’t over-prescribe opioids.”