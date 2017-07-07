Man kills prison pen pal, her boyfriend after his release

(Inside Edition) An Ohio man has been accused of viciously butchering a woman he wrote to while behind bars, as well as her boyfriend, a month after his release from prison, police said.

Thomas Knuff, 42, was charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing deaths of 65-year-old John Mann and 50-year-old Regina Capobianco, whose badly decomposed bodies were found in Mann’s home, Parma Heights Police Captain Steve Scharschmidt said.

Mann and Capobianco, who were in a romantic relationship, picked up Knuff from the Lorain Correctional Institution on April 11, marking the first time the three had come face to face, official said.

“When they picked him up from prison, it was the first time they met,” Scharschmidt told InsideEdition.com.