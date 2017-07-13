Marijuana shortage prompts emergency in Nevada

(NPR) Sales of recreational marijuana have blown past expectations in Nevada, threatening to leave some dispensaries with empty shelves. After Gov. Brian Sandoval endorsed a statement of emergency in the first week of legal sales, regulators are looking to bolster the supply chain.

The Nevada Tax Commission is meeting Thursday to determine whether the state has enough wholesale marijuana distributors; it could also adopt emergency regulations.

“Right now, only companies that are also licensed to distribute liquor in Nevada are able to bring marijuana to dispensaries,” Nevada Public Radio’s Casey Morell reports for NPR’s Newscast unit. “The dispensaries say that’s why they’re running out of the drug.