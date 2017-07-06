Marriage proposal

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

One day 7-year-old Johnny said to his father, “I really want to get married.”

“Oh, do you?” chuckled his dad. “So, do you have someone special in mind?”

“Yes, Grandma.”

“Did you just say you want to marry my mother?” the amused dad exclaimed. “Now, that’s a problem.”

“How so?” replied Johnny. “You married mine!”

