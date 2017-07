(NEWS.COM.AU) — A CANDIDATE in the race for Minneapolis mayor has proposed disarming police officers in the wake of Justine Damond’s shooting.

The Australian woman was shot dead by police officer Mohamed Noor after calling 911 to report a suspected sexual assault.

“Officers don’t need to carry a gun on their person all the time,” said Raymond Dehn, one of the frontrunners in the mayoral race and who currently serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives.