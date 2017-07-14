Mexicans, Guatemalans trafficking guns, drugs in Georgia

(WGCL-TV) Miguel Angel Rosas-Ramirez and Eduardo Estrada Medina have been arraigned on federal firearm and drug charges. A federal indictment charges that Rosas-Ramirez, a citizen of Mexico, used an unlawfully obtained concealed carry permit to purchase multiple firearms, which his alien status prohibits under federal law, and that he then sold the guns to others, including Estrada. The indictment further charges that Estrada, a citizen of Guatemala, illegally reentered the United States after being deported, purchased several weapons from Rosas-Ramirez, and trafficked in methamphetamine.

“Guns are an all-too-frequent part of the illegal drug business, and the majority of these guns arrive in drug dealers’ hands from illegal firearm trafficking as alleged in this case,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “This case is even more troubling because one of the alleged gun purchasers already had been deported once as a result of illegal drug trafficking, and yet found his way back to the United States and to the dangerous combination of methamphetamine and guns.