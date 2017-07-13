Michigan official stands by call for killing all Muslims

(Grand Rapids Press) Jeff Sieting, the Kalkaska village president who’s been sharply criticized for what some are calling racist and hateful social media posts, said this week he does not owe anyone an apology for what he’s putting online, according to The Associated Press.

Some of Sieting’s Facebook posts have denounced Islam and called for the killing of “every last Muslim.”

Area residents who saw the posts called on the village president to apologize last month, and now are working to oust him from office. Sieting’s stances sparked a protest in the village last month.

Sieting also seems to have a core group of supporters who live in the rural area in Northern Michigan.

He has been the village president since 2010.