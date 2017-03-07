Migrant rapes spell doom for popular summer music fest

Sweden’s largest summer music festival is calling it quits, thanks to a wave of sexual violence against women committed by the nation’s growing migrant population.

The four-day event known as the Bråvalla festival has hosted artists such as Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden. But next year’s event already has been canceled after a second straight year of reported sexual assaults.

The Bråvalla festival, held in the small southern Swedish city of Norrkoping, announced the decision after a rape was reported on Friday during a performance by pop singer Håkan Hellström.

Swedish police told local media they also recorded 11 cases of sexual assault at the event, which wrapped up July 1.

The British band Mumford and Sons announced last year it would pull out of the festival pending assurances from authorities they were doing something to combat the problems of sexual violence.

The organizing company, FKP Scorpio, said in a statement Saturday it had attempted to prevent rapes and sexual abuses this year but “some men – because we are talking about men – apparently can’t behave. It’s a shame.”

The festival has been held every year since 2013, attracting an audience of around 40,000.

Robert Spencer, author of several best-selling books on Islam and editor of the Jihad Watch blog, told WND that Swedes are in for a rough ride over the next few years. They are reaping what they have sown, allowing in more migrants than any other European country on a per capita basis. Sweden, with a population of less than 10 million, allowed more than 190,000 migrants to enter its borders since 2015. That’s roughly 2 percent of its population, which is simply not sustainable, Spencer said, and there will be severe consequences.

“This is just the beginning for Sweden. Before the entire country descends into chaos and civil war, or quietly submits to Shariah in its entirety, they will be canceling a whole lot more than just this festival,” said Spencer. “This is just a transition phase. The Swedes have no idea what’s coming, which is why they’re not resisting.”

Pamela Geller, an anti-Shariah activist and author of “Stop the Islamization of America,” also believes Sweden is the poster child for Western naivety.

“Sweden has brought this upon itself,” Geller told WND. “The blame for the cancellation of this festival lies with the Swedish authorities who foolishly opened their doors to Muslim migrants who believe that infidel women are theirs for the taking. This is just one sign of what’s to come for Sweden. It will be ugly and bloody.”

Migrant enclaves of Stockholm and Malmo have already experienced periodic bouts of rioting over the last five years in a country where such violence was previously unheard of.

The festival organizer didn’t say if or when the festival will return.

“We don’t have any further comments on that. We have issued a press release, and that’s what applies here,” FKP press spokesperson Johanna Jonasson told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

At last year’s event, there were five reported cases of rape and 12 sexual-assault incidents.

A debate about sexual molestation raged in Sweden in 2016 after it emerged that groups of mostly teenage boys of Afghani, Somali and Moroccan descent had been groping girls at the We Are STHLM youth festival for two years running.

Returning ISIS fighters welcomed

Sweden is now home to 2,000 Islamist extremists, with some even given new identities by the state to assimilate back into society after returning from waging jihad in the Middle East.

Anders Thornberg, Sweden’s intelligence chief, believes the uptick in Islamic extremists is a result of the effective propaganda and recruiting tactics of ISIS. There is now 10 times the number of Islamic extremists in Sweden today than in 2010, before the start of the European migrant crisis.

Although Thornberg notes that only a few of these extremists have “the will and ability” to carry out terror attacks, these individuals must be closely monitored.

“It’s important that everyone in Sweden takes responsibility to end this trend,” Thornberg said.

But while the Swedish government is watching these extremists, it is simultaneously empowering them.

At least 150 defectors from ISIS have returned to Sweden from the Middle East, with some even granted new identities with the support of the Swedish government.

One returnee is 27-year-old Walad Ali Yousef, who joined ISIS in 2014. Photos shared on social media show Yousef posing with guns and jihadist flags while embedded with ISIS fighting forces, according to the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Yousef returned to Sweden in 2016, and he was granted entry into an identity protection program by Swedish authorities.

Other ISIS returnees, such as 39-year-old Bherlin Dequilla Gildo, are known for having directly propagated violence and yet were still granted entry back into Sweden.

“He can do everything. Even I’m afraid of him,” one of Gildo’s jihadi comrades told Expressen. Gildo traveled to Syria in 2012 to fight for ISIS and was photographed posing with dead bodies.

A growing threat

With ISIS gradually losing influence and power across Syria and Iraq, jihadists are expected to continue to flood Sweden as they return home.

According to Swedish security forces, about 300 people from Sweden traveled to Syria and Iraq to join terror groups such as ISIS, leaving hundreds still fighting in the Middle East.

Though terrorism is a substantial threat, crime is also increasing as Islamic migrants continue to pour into Sweden.

Recent statistics from Sweden show that 92 percent of all “severe rapes” are committed by migrants, as well as 100 percent of “attack rapes,” violent rapes perpetrated by a stranger.

The top three national origins of the migrant rapists are Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Afghani migrants are at least 79 times more likely to commit rape than those with two Swedish parents.

None of this is unique to Sweden, as countries across Western Europe have seen sex attacks rise along with migration.

One 28-year-old Hungarian woman was allegedly raped nine times by three migrants at a town fair in Germany.

The three Ethiopian suspects filmed the attack and kicked, punched and dragged the victim by her hair during the ordeal.

It came after a spate of sex attacks in Germany, including the massive assaults during the New Year’s Eve parties as revelers prepared to ring in 2016: Approximately 2,000 men sexually assaulted up to 1,200 women in cities across the country.

It includes more than 600 sexual assaults in Cologne and 400 in Hamburg. The overwhelming majority of the suspects were foreign nationals, including migrants.

“There is a connection between the emergence of this phenomenon and the rapid migration in 2015,” said Holger Münch, president of the German Federal Crime Police Office.

Violent crime has increased as well, especially among migrant communities.

According to a recent survey, 94 percent of gang criminals in Sweden have at least one foreign parent.

Out of 192 gang criminals arrested in Stockholm, 40.6 percent were born abroad, and 82.2 percent have two foreign parents who were born abroad.

In Germany, non-Germans make up about 10 percent of the overall population of the country, but they accounted for 30.5 percent of all crime suspects in 2016.

Refugees only make up 2 percent of the German population, but they accounted for 8.6 percent of all crime suspects.

In France, a Polish van driver was killed last month after migrants blocked a road in Calais with burning tree trunks. The van burst into flames when it hit one of the trucks stopped by the burning debris, and the driver’s remains were so damaged that his identity remains unknown.

Nine Eritrean migrants were arrested in connection with the roadblock.

WND News Editor Leo Hohmann contributed to this report