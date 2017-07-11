Military plane crashes in Mississippi

(Tennessean) – President Donald Trump is offering condolences to the families of those who died in a tragic military plane crash in Mississippi.

A U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 16 people aboard. The fiery wreckage spread debris for miles.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday, “Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!”

The KC-130 plane was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Officials did not release information on what caused the crash.