Military reveals success of THAAD test

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) – The United States said on Tuesday it successfully tested its THAAD missile defense system against an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii and Alaska, a key area as tensions with North Korea mount.

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) near Kodiak, Alaska, intercepted the ballistic missile target that was launched north of Hawaii, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said in a statement.

Although the test was planned months ago, the U.S. missile defense test has gained significance following North Korea’s July 4 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that raised concerns about the threat from Pyongyang.