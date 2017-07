(Minneapolis Star Tribune) An 11-year-old Minnesota girl is recovering from bone-deep lacerations to her foot after being bitten, apparently by a large fish, on Island Lake north of Duluth.

Maren Kesselhon required surgery to repair damage to her foot, which was injured while she sat on a paddleboard during a family outing Wednesday. Maren suffered nine deep lacerations and tendon damage.

The incident comes five years after a triathlete was attacked on the same lake by an otter, leaving her with puncture wounds up and down her legs.