Mom reveals she used breast milk in bake-sale brownies

(Fox News) If a Facebook post by an anonymous mother is to be believed, it’s time to start asking more aggressive questions about the ingredients of the cakes you’re buying at the next school fete.

After making breast milk brownies and selling them at her child’s school, the mother came across some resistance to her recipe.

“I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breast milk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store, and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition to be honest),” the post says. “One of the other moms found out and are blowing it way out of proportion. Idk what to do!”