(Time) More than 100 people were shot in Chicago over the course of one of the bloodiest Fourth of July weekends in the city’s recent history.

Police in Chicago are conducting a “very comprehensive review” after 15 people were killed and 86 others injured in shootings between late Friday afternoon and early Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“The mood here is frustration,” Chicago Police Department chief spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the Tribune. “It’s perplexing. We deployed some very successful tactics over the Memorial Day weekend,” he added.