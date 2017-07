(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed narrowly mixed near record levels Thursday as earnings season got underway, amid renewed uncertainty about the Trump administration’s ability to implement its pro-growth proposals.

Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into the business dealings of President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and other associates. This comes a day after Trump warned Muller against it during an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday.

The three major indexes hit session lows on the report before bouncing back.