(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mostly higher on Monday as Wall Street got ready for the start of the latest earnings season.

The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4 percent as technology stocks rose. Amazon’s stock climbed 1.8 percent as the company got set for its so-called Prime Day. Prime Day features big deals for Amazon’s Prime customers.

Shares of Tesla rose 0.9 percent, rebounding from last week’s sell-off. The stock entered a bear market last week, trading more than 20 percent below its all-time high.