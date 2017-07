(CBN) There’s a new trending tweet, and it might surprise you.

Twitter users are using the phrase “I, the Lord” in their tweets. Many share Jeremiah 17:10, which reads, “But I, the Lord, search all hearts and examine secret motives. I give all people their due rewards, according to what their actions deserve.”

Others use verses like Exodus 20:5, Isaiah 41:13, and Isaiah 60:22.