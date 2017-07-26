New energy source? Mix water, aluminum nanomaterial

Scientists working for the U.S. military say they have discovered a potential new source of energy – a mixture of water and aluminum nanomaterial, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

A lot of the details still are being investigated and researched, but they say it could provide, in military settings, a way for troops to have access to powered tools during extended times in the field.

A report coming out of Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland explained that the aluminum nanomaterial “produces high amounts of energy when it comes in contact with water, or any liquid containing water.”

Scott Grendahl, a leader of the research team, said, “These [military] teams are out for a short number of days, three to five days, and a lot of that depends not only on their food supplies, but on how long their supplies last in terms of their equipment and right now that stems from lithium batteries.

“If we can recharge those batteries, they can stay out longer.”

The discovery came during a routine materials experiment at the U.S. Army Research lab.

Workers noticed a “bubbling reaction” when they mixed water to a nano-galvanic aluminum-based powder, the military report said.

Anit Giri, a physicist with the lab’s Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, explained the goal is to help the nation’s soldiers.

“That is our sole aim. This material we have developed will do so.”

The next step will be to document the process with scholarly papers, and protections for intellectual property.

“We all feel pretty good that this can contribute to a new kind of research to generate power at ease and at will,” Giri said.

