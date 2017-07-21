No charges for teens who laughed while man drowned
'You gonna die. Ain't nobody fixing to help you, you dumb (expletive)
(WJAX) Police and prosecutors say little can be done legally after the revelation that a group of teens filmed the dying moments of a 32-year-old disabled man last week, with the teens mocking, cursing and laughing while the man drowned in a fenced-off pond.
The Brevard County State Attorney’s Office released the video to FLORIDA TODAY and called the incident a “tragedy” and said the teens’ lack of action had “no moral justification” but added that the teens do not appear to have violated any laws.
The minute-long video, which police called “extremely disturbing,” found its way to social media over the weekend before ending up in the hands of detectives.
The clip depicts the unidentified teens — ages 14 to 16 — off-camera, laughing as the man screamed off in the distance for help before going under in the murky water just after noon July 9 off Plaza Parkway. There were no calls to 911 from the teens.