No charges for teens who laughed while man drowned

(WJAX) Police and prosecutors say little can be done legally after the revelation that a group of teens filmed the dying moments of a 32-year-old disabled man last week, with the teens mocking, cursing and laughing while the man drowned in a fenced-off pond.

The Brevard County State Attorney’s Office released the video to FLORIDA TODAY and called the incident a “tragedy” and said the teens’ lack of action had “no moral justification” but added that the teens do not appear to have violated any laws.

The minute-long video, which police called “extremely disturbing,” found its way to social media over the weekend before ending up in the hands of detectives.

The clip depicts the unidentified teens — ages 14 to 16 — off-camera, laughing as the man screamed off in the distance for help before going under in the murky water just after noon July 9 off Plaza Parkway. There were no calls to 911 from the teens.