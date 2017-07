(CNBC) — North Korea launched a missile on Tuesday, with Japan saying it appeared to have landed in the Japanese exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Reuters reported.

On its website, South Korean state news agency Yonhap cited South Korea’s military as saying an unidentified ballistic missile launched from a location near the North’s border with China at 9:40 a.m. local time.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a National Security Council meeting after the launch, Yonhap reported, citing the Blue House — the South’s equivalent of the White House.