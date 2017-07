CHAMBLEE, GA (CBS46) –

Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950’s, is in trouble again.

Chamblee Police arrested the 86 year-old Payne for shoplifting at a Walmart location on Chamblee Tucker Drive on Monday.

According to police, Payne was observed stealing several items in various departments throughout the store by a loss prevention officer. As Payne tried to exit the store, she was apprehended.