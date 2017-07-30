Now Congress wants probe of Russian bigwigs

It’s been Russia all over everywhere in Washington lately.

Russia sanctions. Russia’s response to sanctions.

The new Hillary Clinton book that apparently blames Russia for her catastrophic collapse in the 2016 president reace.

Russia hacking Democrat emails.

Claims of Russia “colluding” with the Trump campaign.

The real skullduggery with Russia, when Ted Kennedy went and tried to make an election deal with the remnants of the Soviet empire.

The Democrats who approved admission to the United States of a Russian lawyer … who later met with Trump Jr.

Now Congress wants to take it further.

It is planning, in a bill already approved by the U.S. Senate, to require an investigation of Russia.

Russia’s oligarchs, their money, their families, their corruption.

And please have it in the hands of Congress is just a few months.

It’s a section way at the bottom of Senate Bill 722.

“Not later than 180 days after the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of State, shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a detailed report…” the law proposes.

Then it lists the “details.”

“Senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian federation, including … an identification of the most significant senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation, as determined by their closeness to the Russian regime and their net worth. An assessment of the relationship between individuals identified under subparagraph (A) and President Vladimir Putin or other members of the Russian ruling elite. An identification of any indices of corruption with respect to those individuals. The estimated net worth and known sources of income of those individuals and their family members (including spouses, children, parents, and siblings), including assets, investments, other business interests, and relevant beneficial ownership information.”

Yes, the U.S. Congress wants to know the net worth, income, assets, investments and more about the spouses, children, parents and siblings of bigwigs in Russia.

The report also must include an assessment on “Russian parastatal entities,” their role in the economy, their leadership structures and ownership, and the “scope of non-Russian business affiliations.”

The bill is the “Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017” and talks about sanctions on both Iran and Russia. It discusses plans for countering Iranian threats – both conventional and asymmetric, sanctions over Iran’s ballistic missile program, sanctions over the terror-related aspects of the IRGC, sanctions over human rights abuses, arms embargoes, and sanctions “with respect to the Russian Federation.”

It outlines standards and what evidence must be verified for sanctions to happen, or not.

It was approved in the Senate 98-2 on June 15.

