'Obama holdovers' in D.C. scrubbing 'ISIS genocide against Christians'

The Obama administration repeatedly fudged on the issue of Islam.

Barack Obama himself said Muslims were a key to the founding of the nation and after all, the U.S. wasn’t a Christian nation.

Muslim advocates, including some fairly radical, were installed in influential positions in Washington.

Never were the words “Muslim” and “terrorist” to be used together, it seemed.

Now, a report is confirming that those left in the government, and there are many, from Obama’s tenure are busy trying to erase the references to ISIS’ “genocide” of Christians in the Middle East.

It is the American Center for Law and Justice that is, well, a little upset.

“In a startling revelation, news is breaking this week that Obama holdovers within the State Department are actively attempting to scrub its records to remove any mention of the ISIS genocide against Christians,” the organization reported.

“This is outrageous and the ACLJ has had enough, so we are preparing a new set of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to find out why – and to expose deep state operatives who would use the delay of confirming new State Department officials as cover to strip legal protections from Christians facing genocide.”

The activist team quoted from the Washington Free Beacon that, “The State Department’s top lawyers are systematically removing the word ‘genocide’ to describe the Islamic State’s mass slaughter of Christians, Yazidis, and other ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria from speeches before they are delivered and other official documents, according to human rights activists and attorneys familiar with the policies.’

Get the the book that exposed CAIR from the inside out, and the only book ever to provide the real “inside” story of jihadism run amok in the U.S., “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. And it begs the question, ‘Why?'” the ACLJ said.

It has been documented that Muslims running amok across the Middle East have burned Christians, crucified them, beheaded them, stabbed them, drowned them and more.

And not just adults, or fighting forces – the victims have repeatedly included children and women.

The ACLJ reported, “Unelected deep state holdovers are quietly trying to undo everything we have accomplished in our campaign, which began years ago, to pressure the U.S. government and the international community to recognize the ISIS atrocities against Christians and other religious minorities and to take meaningful action to protect the victims.

“We worked tirelessly making the case to the Obama State Department that the legal threshold for genocide was satisfied, and that ISIS specifically targeted Christians as victims. And finally, in March of 2016, after embarrassing resistance and delay, then-Secretary of State John Kerry relented and announced his judgment that ISIS was in fact committing genocide and that Christians were victims.”

That created a new level of obligation, because of the Genocide Convention, the group said.

But instead of a federal bureaucracy that would recognize the atrocities inflicted by Muslims on Christians, and work to reduce those, something else happened.

“What became eminently clear is that the Obama administration never intended for that legal determination to matter. In fact, we filed a FOIA request and subsequent lawsuit against the State Department to determine what, if anything, the Obama administration did to protect Christians or end the genocide itself,” the report said.

“After more than a year of delays and stonewalling from the State Department bureaucracy, it has become crystal clear from the limited documents the State Department has finally turned over to us – under court order – that the Obama administration took no discernable action to protect Christians or end the genocide. Our FOIA case continues and we hope to uncover more information, but so far what we feared appears to be reality. The Obama administration was all talk and no action on genocide.”

Now, the group said, that “holdovers” from Obama’s years “are actually attempting to reverse course shows that the Obama administration NEVER intended its genocide recognition to carry any weight whatsoever.”

The ACLU called it “some kind of Orwellian propaganda machine” in which bureaucrats who first ignored the ISIS genocide of Christians now are working hard “censoring words that acknowledge the genocide.”

The report cites a claim from a human rights lawyer that Richard Visek, of the State Department’s Office of Legal Adviser, “is behind the decision to remove the word ‘genocide’ from official documents.”

Get the the book that exposed CAIR from the inside out, and the only book ever to provide the real “inside” story of jihadism run amok in the U.S., “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America.”