One of 1st Muslim same-sex marriages takes place in U.K.

(London Independent) A newly married couple are hoping “to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim” after their wedding in the West Midlands.

Jahed Choudhury and Sean Rogan married in Walsall, in one of the UK’s first same-sex marriages involving a Muslim partner.

Footage showed the couple dressed in traditional Bangladeshi attire to say their vows while surrounded by loved ones at the town’s registry office.

Mr Choudhury, 24, told the Express and Star he felt like the “black sheep” of his Bangladeshi Muslim family, being bullied at school, attacked by other Muslims and banned from his local mosque.