Outrage as parent insists baby be allowed to choose own sex

Kori Doty had a baby eight months ago. What is the child’s gender? Well, that’s yet to be decided.

According to Doty, only the child can decide which gender it wants to be.

Doty, a Canadian who identifies as a “non-binary trans person,” is demanding the government issue Searyl Atli Doty the world’s first “gender unknown” birth certificate.

Baby Searyl already has a health card from the province of British Columbia that identifies its sex as “U” for “undetermined.”

However, the provincial government has so far refused to issue a gender-neutral birth certificate, saying B.C. only issues birth documents that have a male or female designation.

Doty has been struggling to keep Searyl’s gender off government records since giving birth last November, according to the London Sun. The parent, who prefers to be called “they” and apparently wants Searyl to be called the same, told CBC, “I’m raising Searyl in such a way that until they have the sense of self and command of vocabulary to tell me who they are, I’m recognizing them as a baby and trying to give them all the love and support to be the most whole person that they can be outside of the restrictions that come with the boy box and the girl box.”

Award-winning journalist and columnist David Kupelian, who serves as WND’s vice president and managing editor, believes all this gender confusion is creating a hazardous environment.

“We’ve always had mentally ill people like this parent – it’s sad,” Kupelian said. “What’s alarming and dangerous is when government, in this particular case British Columbia’s, bows to the outer fringes of political correctness and, in so doing, legitimizes and encourages more widespread gender madness by issuing an official health services card for this child with its gender marked ‘U’ for ‘undetermined.’

“The baby’s gender is not undetermined – one look at his or her plumbing and the gender is immediately apparent. If the government goes ahead and issues the requested no-gender birth certificate, it will literally be encouraging and legitimizing a pathology that, up until a few years ago, virtually every psychologist and psychiatrist in the world recognized is a serious mental illness.”

Kupelian, author of “The Marketing of Evil,” noted most media outlets reporting the story have referred to Doty by his/her preferred pronoun of “they,” thus playing along with the delusion.

“‘They’ means more than one person – always has and always will – so these news organizations are being not only politically correct, but inaccurate, misleading and frankly idiotic in their reporting of the story,” Kupelian declared.

Michael Brown, a nationally syndicated radio host and president of FIRE School of Ministry, thinks Doty’s decision will end up damaging Searyl.

“This is the latest example of cultural madness as a direct result of radical transgender activism, but I’m not at all surprised to see this,” Brown told WND. “After all, if gender is whatever you perceive it to be, as these activists claim, potentially changing by the hour, and if gender is not something you’re assigned at birth, as they allege, then of course they cannot accept the verdict of biological sex. Whatever the parent’s motivation, this is abusive and wrongheaded and in the worst interests of the child.”

Brown, author of “Outlasting the Gay Revolution,” added, “Since the mother identifies as a ‘non-binary trans person,’ it’s clear she is projecting her own confusion onto her child.”

On KoriDoty.com, Doty describes himself/herself as an independent “community educator and personal coach” who has specialized in “sexual health, harm reduction, community organizing, technical knowledge exchange and radical approaches to wellness.”

Most of Doty’s work appears to be geared toward helping the LGBT community.

Doty states on the site, “It is my goal to incite revolution through imagination and play.”

Doty is part of a group of activists that filed a human rights complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in May 2015 seeking to remove gender from all birth certificates. The complainants said Canadian birth certificates are discriminatory because they legally assign people a gender at birth, based on a doctor’s inspection of the baby’s genitals. However, the activists contend the baby’s genitals may not match the gender with which the child will identify later in life.

Searyl did not undergo a genital inspection after birth, according to a statement from Gender Free I.D. Coalition.

“It is up to Searyl to decide how they identify, when they are old enough to develop their own gender identity,” Doty said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I am not going to foreclose their choices based on an arbitrary assignment of gender at birth based on an inspection of their genitals.”

Doty regrets the gender he/she was born with.

“When I was born, doctors looked at my genitals and made assumptions about who I would be, and those assignments followed me and followed my identification throughout my life,” Doty told CBC. “Those assumptions were incorrect, and I ended up having to do a lot of adjustments since then.”

Kupelian said this case of a parent attempting to replicate his/her pathology in a child reminds him of the American lesbian couple, both of whom were deaf, who used artificial insemination to intentionally create two deaf children around the turn of the century. The mothers considered their deafness to be an identity, not a disability, and preferred to have children who were like them.

“Obviously, the sheer selfishness, not to mention the perversity, of such actions is staggering,” Kupelian remarked.

What’s more, one of the two deaf lesbians, Candace McCullough, was a psychologist who served on the American Psychological Association’s seven-member panel that spearheaded the group’s formal endorsement of same-sex marriage. The APA claims to be the largest association of psychologists worldwide.

“This provides some insight into how the madness of today’s sexual anarchy movement becomes embedded in medicine, culture, government and law, at which point what was once individual pathology infects the entire country,” Kupelian said.

Kupelian lamented that the U.S. is also enabling and encouraging the “mental illness” of transgenderism by passing transgender bathroom rules and normalizing transgenderism in the military.

“We live in an age of all-out rebellion against spiritual, historical and biological reality,” Kupelian said. “A deranged man can claim he’s a woman, a woman can pretend she’s a man, a confused person can self-identify as any of over 50 newly invented genders, a white woman can pretend she’s black, and so on – and while these people are glorified as cultural heroes, everyone else is expected to play along or be persecuted as a bigot.”

