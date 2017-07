HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Passengers on United Airlines flight 898 from Houston to New Orleans had their trip delayed after a disruptive person forced the plane to turn around.

Julian Markowitz, who was on that plane, told Eyewitness News a woman seated in the back row made a run for the cockpit about 25 minutes into the 45 minute flight. He, along with four other passengers, tackled her.

Markowitz said the disruption started with the woman yelling and hitting the wall of the plane.