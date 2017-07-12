Pastor shares image of Oval Office prayers

(Daily Mail) – This is the moment people laid their hands on Donald Trump’s back as they prayed over him in the Oval Office.

Evangelical pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who led the prayer circle along with his wife Adonica, shared the image on Facebook.

Mr Howard-Browne, who is from South Africa but came to America in 1987 after a ‘calling from God’, described the moment as ‘surreal’ and ‘humbling’.

The pastor said ‘we are going to see another great spiritual awakening’ following the prayers.

Mr Howard-Browne’s teachings on the concept of ‘holy laughter’ – an outpouring of joy caused by the Holy Spirit – helped to inspire the Toronto Blessing, which many believe to be an instance of mass blessing which took place in 1994.