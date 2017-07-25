Pence breaks tie to advance Obamacare repeal

With a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to advance a plan that could result in the repeal of Obamacare, the massively failing health-care system of mandates imposed on the nation by Democrats under President Obama.

President Donald Trump, at the White House, immediately said the goal now is to put together a narrowly crafted plan that will be “really, really wonderful for the American people.”

He said senators will have to find the narrow “quarter-inch” of middle ground to succeed.

But he said something has to happen, since Obamacare, which he said was based on “lies” such as “You can keep your doctor,” is “failing on every front.”

The final vote was 51-50 with Pence breaking the tie.

That does not assure that any bill eventually will be approved, but it brought together a majority of the Republicans on the issue.

Two GOP senators defected – Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

And all 50 in the Democrat/Independent coalition voted to not even allow senators to discuss the issue going forward, instead advocating for Americans to cling to the collapsing government mandates that requires people to buy insurance they don’t want or don’t need.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

The vote Tuesday allows debate to begin on legislation in the Senate.

Soon, according to plans by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, there will be a series of votes in the Senate on various proposals to address the biggest problems of Obamacare.

Media critics of the GOP and the Trump administration repeatedly have written negatively about the concept of replacement, with one newspaper on Tuesday complaining that “every major patient advocacy group” in the country was opposing the changes.

Included in the GOP vote was Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who had surgery last week for a blood clot and then was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Protesters demanding senators “kill the bill” were removed from the chamber.

One plan is simply to repeal Obamacare. Then new legislation would be needed to fix the problems Obamacare failed to address adequately.

Another suggestion is to replace the law and scale back federal spending on Medicaid.

Yet another would eliminate a medical device tax established by Obamacare and two mandates requiring Americans to buy insurance and requiring large employers to offer health benefits.

Whatever the Senate ends up proposing will likely have to go to a conference committee to resolve the huge differences expected to remain compared to the House version.

Democrats so far have been unwilling to make any effort to repair Obamacare, simply saying “no” to all GOP plans.

Critics of the GOP like to point out that millions of people would be kicked out of health coverage by the proposals, but the fact is that number includes those who want to discontinue participation in the government mandates.

One significant part of the plan – so far – is that it would stop having American taxpayers subsidize the Planned Parenthood business, the operator of the nation’s biggest abortion business.

On the first reading of the Senate roster, not a single Democrat voted, because they wanted to see how Republicans voted first.

The abortion industry player gets about a half a billion dollars from taxpayers each year, and has been desperately trying to protect that since a series of videos appeared starting in 2015 showing executives negotiating over the price of the body parts of dead unborn infants.

One executive famously said she wanted more money because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

Leftists were infuriated by the vote. National Health Law Program Executive Director Elizabeth G. Taylor said the decision “is ignoring the advice from health care professionals and advocates that repealing the Affordable Care Act and gutting Medicaid will destroy our health care system and return us to days of rising uninsured rates and health care costs for all families.”

However, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said the Senate “finally” is moving on repealing Obamacare, and “redirecting dollars away from the abortion giant Planned Parenthood and putting America’s healthcare system on a path to recovery.”

He said, “For more than seven years, Republicans have promised the American people that they would repeal Obamacare, they did so in 2015, and now Congress finally has a president who will put his signature on the legislation.

“Family Research Council supported beginning debate on this health care legislation in order to get to amendments to repeal Obamacare with its massive expansion of subsidies for health care plans that cover elective abortion, to defund abortion organizations from mandatory spending programs and pull back on this onerous law that has harmed so many families. The motion to proceed was only the first step, and now senators need to support amendments to rid America of the moral, regulatory, and cost burden that the so-called ‘Affordable’ Care Act has been,” he said.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said what’s needed now is cooperation to make the health care system better.

“As was made clear in the USCCB’s letter of July 20, there is much work to be done to remedy the ACA’s shortcomings,” he said.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”