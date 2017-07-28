Pentagon confirms N. Korea missile launch

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Regime forces in North Korea have again test-launched a mid- to long-range intercontinental ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan Friday, which is the second major test by Pyongyang of such a weapon this year.

Pentagon officials confirmed that U.S. forces monitored the missile launch but were unable to provide specifics on what type of ballistic missile was fired or other details of the weapons drill. Defense Department officials and U.S. military forces stationed in the Pacific continue to assess the situation, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement to reporters.