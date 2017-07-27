Planned Parenthood doc breaks partial-birth ban

(LifeNews) A new video released by the organization that has caught numerous Planned Parenthood doctors selling the body pats of aborted babies has caught another Planned Parenthood abortion practitioner on video. This time the Planned Parenthood abotrionist is caught admitting to breaking the federal law that bans partial-birth abortions by falsifying records and pretending to use another abortion method.

Never-before-released undercover video shows Dr. Suzie Prabhakaran, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, graphically discussing Planned Parenthood’s late-term “dismemberment” and partial-birth abortion protocols in the context of fetal body part harvesting.